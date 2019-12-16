Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Singer and musician John Frusciante has rejoined the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers confirmed the news in an Instagram post Sunday following guitarist Josh Klinghoffer's exit from the group.

"The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer," the band wrote. "Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us."

"We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group," the group said.

Frusciante initially joined Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1988 and appeared on the band's albums Mother's Milk (1989) and Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991). He left the group in 1992 amid its growing popularity.

Frusciante rejoined Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1998 and recorded Californication (1999), By the Way (2002) and Stadium Arcadium (2006) with the group. He left again in 2009 and was replaced by Klinghoffer.

Most recently, Frusciante released the solo EP Foregrow in 2016 and the EP Trickfinger II as Trickfinger in 2017. The Red Hot Chili Peppers released its 11th studio album, The Getaway, in 2016.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have two U.S. shows scheduled thus far in 2020. The band will perform May 15 at Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala., and May 24 at Boston Calling festival in Boston, Mass.