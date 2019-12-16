Chance the Rapper cancels 'Big' tour: 'I'm deeply sorry'

Chance the Rapper (R), pictured with Kirsten Corley (second from left) and daughter Kensli, attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Lion King" in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper has officially canceled his upcoming Big tour.

The 26-year-old singer and rapper, born Chancelor Bennett, announced in an Instagram post Sunday that he's cancelling the 2020 tour to focus on his family and create new music.

"Hey guys I've decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it's for the best," Chance the Rapper wrote.

"I'm gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date," he explained. "I'm deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert."

"Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and my family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there," the star said. "I truly love you and God bless."

Chance the Rapper initially postponed the Big tour in September. The rescheduled tour was slated to begin Jan. 15 in San Diego, Calif.

Chance the Rapper married Kirsten Corley in March and has two daughters, 4-year-old Kensli and 3-month-old Marli, with his wife. Marli was born in September.

"This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work," Chance the Rapper said while postponing the tour in September.

"When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can't make that mistake again," he added.

The Big tour was in support of Chance the Rapper's debut studio album, The Big Day, released in July. The album includes the single "Do You Remember" featuring Death Cab for Cutie.