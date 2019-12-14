'Frozen II' soundtrack tops the U.S. album chart

Singer Taylor Swift arrives for the 14th annual Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Kristen Bell attends the premiere of the animated musical comedy "Frozen II" in Los Angeles on November 7. The soundtrack to the film is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the animated movie Frozen II is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, followed by Trippie Redd's A Love Letter to You 4 at No. 3, Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 6, Fabolous' Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever at No. 7, Pentatonix's The Best of Pentatonix Christmas at No. 8, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 9 and Summer Walker's Over It at No. 10.