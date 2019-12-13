Dec. 13 (UPI) -- British singer Dua Lipa is back with new music.

The 24-year-old recording artist shared the new single "Future Nostalgia" on Friday.

"Future Nostalgia" is an upbeat pop song where Lipa sings about being an alpha female.

"I know you're dying trying to figure me out / My name's on the tip of your tongue / Keep running your mouth / You want the recipe but can't handle my sound," she sings.

"Future Nostalgia" is the title track from Lipa's forthcoming second studio album of the same name, scheduled for release in 2020.

"It's a lil something to tie you over till the new year," Lipa said of the song Thursday on Instagram. "I wrote this one with @jeffbhasker and @icoffeejr one afternoon in LA... its all playful and fun not taking ourselves too seriously but we loved it so much we wanted to share it wiv ya!"

Lipa previously released the single "Don't Start Now" in November. She will perform at the West Coast New Year's Rockin' Eve concert Dec. 31 in Los Angeles.

Lipa is known for the singles "Be the One," "Hotter than Hell," "New Rules" and "IDGAF." She released her self-titled debut album in 2017.