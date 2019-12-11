Chris Brown gives glimpse of son Aeko Catori

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown is a dad of two.

The 30-year-old recording artist confirmed Wednesday that he welcomed a son with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Brown gave a first glimpse of his son in a photo on Instagram and shared his baby boy's name, Aeko Catori, in the caption. The picture shows Brown holding his son's tiny feet.

"AEKO CATORI BROWN," Brown wrote.

Harris re-posted Brown's photo on her Instagram Stories.

"Forever wont be enough with you," she wrote.

Brown had announced his son's birth with a photo Nov. 20 that appears to show him looking down at the infant.

"11-20-2019," he captioned the post.

Brown is also parent to 5-year-old daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman. He shared a photo last week that shows Royalty wearing a red dress in front of a Christmas tree.

"Miss BOO THANG," Brown wrote.

Brown released his ninth studio album, Indigo, in June. He won big at the BET Soul Train Awards in November, taking home three awards, including Song of the Year, for his single "No Guidance" featuring Drake.