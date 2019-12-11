Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio to launch joint tour in March

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Rock bands Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio are going on tour in 2020.

The groups shared plans Wednesday on Twitter to kick off a new North American tour in the spring.

"Dream come true tour!!!" Alkaline Trio tweeted.

Dream come true tour!!! Pre-sale tickets available now at https://t.co/8zYcOUABpC. pic.twitter.com/FbZ9uaAUJ4— Alkaline Trio (@Alkaline_Trio) December 11, 2019

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio will perform 18 shows together, beginning March 26 in Los Angeles, Calif., and ending April 19 in Milwaukee, Wisc. Pre-sale tickets are available now, with tickets to go on sale to the general public Friday.

The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of Bad Religion's debut as a group.

"This tour is extra special: Not only are we celebrating our 40th anniversary, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio... really excited about this!" Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin said.

Bad Religion released its 17th studio album, Age of Unreason, in May. The album is the first to feature guitarist Mike Dimkich and drummer Jamie Miller, and features the singles "My Sanity," "Chaos from Within" and "Do the Paranoid Style."

Alkaline Trio released its ninth studio album, Is This Thing Cursed?, in August 2018. The album includes the singles "Blackbird," "Is This Thing Cursed?" and "Demon and Division."

Here's the full list of dates for the Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio tour:

March 26 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Palladium

March 27 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Brooklyn Bowl

March 28 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Marquee Theatre

March 30 -- Denver, Colo., at Mission Ballroom

April 1 -- Austin, Texas, at Stubb's

April 2 -- Dallas, Texas, at Gas Monkey

April 4 -- Orlando, Fla., at House of Blues

April 6 -- Norfolk, Va., at The NorVA

April 7 -- Silver Spring, Md., at The Fillmore

April 8 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at Buffalo RiverWorks

April 10 -- Asbury Park, N.J., at Convention Hall

April 11 -- Worcester, Mass., at The Palladium

April 13 -- Pittsburg, Pa., at Stage AE

April 14 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Rebel

April 15 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore

April 17 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Express Live!

April 18 -- Chicago, Ill., at Radius

April 19 -- Milwaukee, Wisc., at Eagles Club