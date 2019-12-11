Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is planning to release a live album from her Sweetener tour.

The 26-year-old singer posted a teaser and tracklist for the forthcoming album Wednesday on Instagram.

Grande shared a black-and-white teaser set to her song "goodnight n go." The album is available to pre-save now, although Grande has yet to announce a release date.

"swt live," Grande she captioned the post.

Grande said in another post that the album is a special gift to fans.

"something sweet n special to say thank u for this year," she wrote.

Grande appeared to share a tracklist for the album on Instagram Stories. The list included 29 songs, including "7 rings," mistyped as "7 songs," and "thank u, next."

Grande kicked off her Sweetener world tour in March and will conclude the tour Dec. 22 in Inglewood, Calif. The tour is in support of her albums Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next, released in February.

Grande is nominated for five awards at the 2020 Grammys, including Album of the Year for Thank U, Next. The album includes the singles "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."