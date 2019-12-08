Rapper Juice Wrld dead at 21 following seizure

Rapper Juice Wrld performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Concerts in Las Vegas on September 21. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Jarad Anthony Higgins -- the rapper known professionally as Juice Wrld -- has died after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport early Sunday. He was 21.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

The Cook County medical examiner's office told The Chicago Tribune Higgins was transported from the airport to Christ Medical Center shortly after 2 a.m. He was pronounced dead there.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted Sunday or Monday to determine the cause of his death.

His albums Goodbye & Good Riddance, Death Race for Love and WRLD on Drugs were hits on the Billboard 200 chart.

ETonline.com said Higgins lamented the deaths of young musicians in "Legends," a song from his 2018 EP Too Soon.

"What's the 27 Club? We ain't making it past 21," Higgins sings. "I been going through paranoia, so I always gotta keep a gun. Damn, that's the world we live in now. Yeah, hold on, just hear me out. They tell me I'mma be a legend. I don't want that title now 'cause all the legends seem to die out."

Fellow hip-hop star Lil Yachty was among the first celebrities to mourn Higgins' death on social media.

"Bye brother, love u dawg .. rip," he captioned an Instagram photo of the two of them.

"I can't believe it... you were such a sweet soul. I'll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You'll be missed Juice," singer Ellie Goulding tweeted.

The pair had collaborated on the song "Hate Me."