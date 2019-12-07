Trippie Redd's 'A Love Letter to You 4' tops the U.S. album chart

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Rapper Trippie Redd's A Love Letter to You 4 is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is Jason Aldean's 9, followed by the Frozen II soundtrack at No. 3, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 6, Coldplay's Everyday Life at No. 7, YNW Melly's Melly vs. Melvin at No. 8, Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get at No. 9 and Summer Walker's Over It at No. 10.