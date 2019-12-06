Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Cyndi Lauper released on Friday a new single titled "Hope."

The track was uploaded to YouTube and music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and Tidal.

"Hope" is Lauper's first single since 2016 when she released her last album, Detour.

"If hope is a thing with feathers/ Lost in the storm/ Then see us fly together," Lauper sings on "Hope" which is light on lyrics.

"I'm so excited to finally release 'Hope' as a single. The song doesn't really have too many words. I wanted everyone to get the message through the feeling of it," the singer said in a statement.

"With all the craziness going on in the world, we might not agree much, but I think we can all agree that he world could use a little hope right now. I hope that people get that from the song," she continued.

Lauper will be receiving the inaugural High Note Global Prize award for her LGBTQ advocacy. Kesha will be presenting Lauper with the award on Tuesday during the 66-year-olds Home for the Holidays benefit concert in Los Angeles.

The benefit concert will donate 100% of the proceeds to benefit True Colors United which fights to prevent and end homelessness among gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.

Lilly Tomlin, Marilyn Manson, Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile, Belinda Carlile, Margaret Cho, Perry Farrell, Henry Rollins, and Charlie Musselwhite are set to make appearances.