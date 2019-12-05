Maroon 5 perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show on February 3. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

DJ Khaled arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses. The band will be performing at the Super Bowl Music Fest along with DJ Khaled and Maroon 5. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses, DJ Khaled, Da Baby and Maroon 5 are set to perform during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami.

The festival will be taking place from Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, leading up to Suer Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Khaled, Da Baby and other special guests will be kicking things off on Jan. 30 with Guns N' Roses taking the stage on Jan. 31 followed by Maroon 5 and a special guest on Feb. 1.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Monday.

First show of 2020, see you at @SBMusicFest. Tickets on sale 12/9 pic.twitter.com/FtvjEdarWq— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) December 5, 2019

Lady Gaga will be performing at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night concert on Feb. 1 at Island Gardens, Miami.

Super Bowl LIV will be taking place from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform during the halftime show.