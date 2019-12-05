Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses, DJ Khaled, Da Baby and Maroon 5 are set to perform during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami.
The festival will be taking place from Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 at the AmericanAirlines Arena, leading up to Suer Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.
Khaled, Da Baby and other special guests will be kicking things off on Jan. 30 with Guns N' Roses taking the stage on Jan. 31 followed by Maroon 5 and a special guest on Feb. 1.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Monday.
Lady Gaga will be performing at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night concert on Feb. 1 at Island Gardens, Miami.
Super Bowl LIV will be taking place from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform during the halftime show.