The Weeknd returns with new single 'Heartless'

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer The Weeknd is back with new music.

The 29-year-old recording artist released the single "Heartless" on Tuesday.

The Weeknd shared cover art and a clip of the song on Instagram. The image shows the singer wearing thick glasses, with distorted lights in the background.

"heartless. out now. everywhere," he captioned the post.

The Weeknd said in another post Tuesday that "Heartless" kicks off a new chapter in his music.

"Tonight we start a new brain melting psychotic chapter! Let's go!" he wrote.

Fans speculated "Heartless" references The Weeknd's splits from Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

"Heartless" is The Weeknd's first new single since his EP My Dear Melancholy, released in March 2018. The singer celebrated the third anniversary of the release of his album Starboy on Monday.

The Weeknd will release another new single, "Blinding Lights," on Friday. He teased the song in a Mercedes Benz ad released Sunday.