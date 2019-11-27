Taylor Swift wins Best International Artist at ARIA Awards

Dua Lipa arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift won Best International Artist at the ARIA Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift took home the award for Best International Artist at the 2019 Australian Recording Industry Association Awards on Wednesday.

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, George Ezra, Khalid, Pink, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes and Travis Scott were also nominated in the fan voted category.

Swift's win comes after the singer earned Artist of the Year and was honored with the Artist of the Decade Award at the American Music Awards on Sunday.

Tones and I was the big winner at the ceremony, winning Best Female Artist, Best Pop Release, Breakthrough Artist and Best Independent Release. The singer also took to the stage to perform her hit song "Dance Monkey."

Dean Lewis won Album of the Year for A Place We Knew over Hilltop Hoods for The Great Expanse, RUFUS DU SOL for Solace, The Teskey Brothers for Run Home and Thelma Plum for Better In Blak. Lewis also earned Best Male Artist.

The Teskey Brothers won Best Group, Sampa The Great won Best Hip Hop Release for Final Form and Rufus Du Sol won Best Dance Release for Solace.

Dua Lipa performed her new single "Don't Start Now" while Halsey took the stage for "Graveyard" and Khalid performed "Talk."