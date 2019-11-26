Nov. 26 (UPI) -- R&B singer Omarion and rapper Bow Wow are going on tour in 2020.

The pair shared plans Tuesday on Instagram to co-headline the Millennium 2020: Face Off tour.

Omarion and Bow Wow will be joined by Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy. Shows will be announced Dec. 2, with pre-sale tickets to begin Dec. 5.

"We are so excited to announce The Millennium Tour 2020! Come rock with @omarion @shadmoss @therealyingyangtwins @curlyheadedblackboy @sammiealways @prettyricky and @souljaboy!" Omarion wrote.

Bow Wow shared the news in a post on his own account.

"Millennium Tour 2020! Watch @omarion FACE OFF WITH Bow Wow," he wrote.

Omarion initially launched the Millennium tour with his former boy band, B2K, in 2019. The North American leg started in Pittsburgh, Pa., in March, and ended in Louisville, Ky., in April.

Omarion performed with B2K in the late 1990s and early '00s, and released his debut solo album in 2005. He is expected to release his fifth studio album, Reasons, this year.