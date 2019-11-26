Normani: 'Motivation' video showcases black culture

Normani performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Normani discussed her "Motivation" music video and her desire to be authentic to herself and her heritage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Normani says her "Motivation" music video is meant to showcase black culture.

The 23-year-old singer discussed the video and her desire to be authentic to herself and her heritage in the December issue of Cosmopolitan.

"Motivation" has received over 69 million views on YouTube since its release in August. The video shows Normani performing an energetic and intricate dance routine on the streets of Los Angeles.

Normani purposely made the video colorful, with pink signifying women owning their sexuality and gold calling to mind hit records. The video gives her spin on pop music.

"I told the director, 'I want this to be as black as possible,'" the star said. "I was like, let's show black culture. Why does pop music have to be so white? Why don't we make it a little bit more me?"

Normani said she embraces black culture in all aspects of her work. She is working on her debut studio album, which she said is influenced by Brandy.

"I'm gonna make whatever I do black," the singer said. "You'll know that I'm a black girl, even if it's on the quote unquote whitest record ever."

Normani came to fame with the girl group Fifth Harmony, which disbanded in 2018. She said she's found a new self-confidence since going solo.

"I'm not sure what that turning point was, but I was like, Normani is enough. You can be onstage and perform and you can be enough," the star shared.

Normani released the solo EP Normani x Calvin Harris in 2018. In addition to "Motivation," she has released the singles "Love Lies" with Khalid, "Waves" featuring 6lack and "Dancing with a Stranger" with Sam Smith.