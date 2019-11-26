Nov. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group AOA is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP New Moon and a music video for the single "Come See Me" on Tuesday.

The "Come and See Me" video shows the members of AOA gearing up to protect a moon in a jar. The group is stalked by cameras before Yuna hits and destroys a drone that is following them.

AOA sings about being excited to meet someone at twilight.

"Come See Me" appears on New Moon. The EP also includes the songs "Sorry," "Magic Spell," "Ninety Nine" and "My Way."

AOA consists of Jimin, Yuna, Hyejeong, Seolhyun and Chanmi. The group is known for the singles "Miniskirt," "Short Hair," "Heart Attack," "Excuse Me" and "Bingle Bangle."