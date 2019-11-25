Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Doobie Brothers announced on Monday that they are adding 23 additional dates to their upcoming, 50th anniversary tour.

The tour will feature for the first time in nearly 25 years the lineup of Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee.

The extra dates were added in response to the fan excitement that followed the announcement of the original tour.

The new concerts will take place in between the originally announced tour dates that begin on June 9 at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

The Doobie Brothers will be performing hit songs that span their career including "Takin' It To The Streets," "Listen To The Music." "Long Train Running," "Black Water," What A Fool Believes," "China Grove," "Minute By Minute," "It Keeps You Runnin," "Jesus Is Just Alright With Me," and more.

Here's the full list of dates added to The Doobie Brothers' 50th anniversary tour

June 12 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place

July 5 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater

July 18 -- London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

July 21 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 -- Toledo, Ohio, at The Zoo Amphitheater

Aug. 1 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Aug. 6 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 9 -- Mt. Pleasant, Mich., at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug. 12 -- Sioux City, Iowa at Tyson Center

Aug. 15 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre

Aug. 28 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Minnesota State Fair

Sept. 3 -- Boise, Idaho at Ford Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 -- Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 8 -- Spokane, Wash. at Spokane Arena

Sept. 10 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheater

Sept. 13 -- Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center

Sept. 17 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

Oct. 7 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 12 -- Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 14 -- Bossier City, La., at CenturyLink Arena

Oct. 15 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center

Oct. 17 -- Memphis, Tenn., at FedExForum