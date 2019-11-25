Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Doobie Brothers announced on Monday that they are adding 23 additional dates to their upcoming, 50th anniversary tour.
The tour will feature for the first time in nearly 25 years the lineup of Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee.
The extra dates were added in response to the fan excitement that followed the announcement of the original tour.
The new concerts will take place in between the originally announced tour dates that begin on June 9 at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.
The Doobie Brothers will be performing hit songs that span their career including "Takin' It To The Streets," "Listen To The Music." "Long Train Running," "Black Water," What A Fool Believes," "China Grove," "Minute By Minute," "It Keeps You Runnin," "Jesus Is Just Alright With Me," and more.
Here's the full list of dates added to The Doobie Brothers' 50th anniversary tour
June 12 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place
July 5 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater
July 18 -- London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens
July 21 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 -- Toledo, Ohio, at The Zoo Amphitheater
Aug. 1 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
Aug. 6 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 9 -- Mt. Pleasant, Mich., at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Aug. 12 -- Sioux City, Iowa at Tyson Center
Aug. 15 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre
Aug. 28 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Minnesota State Fair
Sept. 3 -- Boise, Idaho at Ford Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 -- Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 8 -- Spokane, Wash. at Spokane Arena
Sept. 10 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheater
Sept. 13 -- Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center
Sept. 17 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
Oct. 7 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 12 -- Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 14 -- Bossier City, La., at CenturyLink Arena
Oct. 15 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center
Oct. 17 -- Memphis, Tenn., at FedExForum