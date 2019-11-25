Carly Rae Jepsen sings 'The Sound' during Tiny Desk concert

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The 34-year-old singer performed "Now That I Found You," "Want You in My Room" and "The Sound" during the intimate concert, released Monday.

Jepsen was accompanied by Tavish Crowe on guitar, Nik Pešu on drums, Jared Manierka on the keyboard, Adam Siska on bass and Sophi Bairley on vocals.

"Now That I Found You," "Want You in My Room" and "The Sound" all appear on Jepsen's most recent album, Dedicated, released in May. Jepsen previously said on NPR's Morning Edition that Dedicated explores every stage of a relationship.

"I went through a breakup with a longtime, like, best friend, and also a creative collaborator," the star shared. "Then I was in singlehood for a while, and for the first time in my adult years, in a place where I was traveling and didn't have anyone to text after the show."

"It was a strange sort of loneliness, and I wanted the songs to show that, because I felt like I was going to feel less lonely by sharing, in a way," she added.

Jepsen is in the midst of her Dedicated tour of Australia and New Zealand, and celebrated her 34th birthday while on the road last week.

"Happy birthday to me! 34 let's go. It's only noon and my door keeps buzzing. Thanks for all the flowers and fancy wines and love love love. I feel spoiled," she wrote on Twitter.

Jepsen is known for her 2012 single "Call Me Maybe." She is also an actress who has appeared on 90210 and Castle, and played Frenchie in the Fox special Grease: Live!