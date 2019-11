Selena Gomez, Ciara kick off American Music Awards

Billie Eilish performs on stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Concerts on September 21. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez opened the 47th annual American Music Awards on Sunday with a performance of her new single "Lose You To Love Me" before she brought out backup dancers and changed her outfit for "Look At Her Now."

Ciara, who is serving as host, then arrived onto the scene and performed her new song, "Melanin."

The first award went to Billie Eilish for Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock. Imagine Dragons and Panic! At The Disco were also nominated.

Halsey then won Favorite Song - Pop/Rock for "Without Me."

The AMAs air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.