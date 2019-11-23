Luke Combs' 'What You See is What You Get' tops the U.S. album chart

Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ on August 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Luke Combs accepts the award for Male Vocalist of the Year at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Country music star Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, followed by YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Al YoungBoy 2 at No. 3, Summer Walker's Over It at No. 4 and Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Kanye West's Jesus is King at No. 6, DaBaby's Kirk at No. 7, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 8, Young Thug's So Much Fun and Rod Wave's Ghetto Gospel at No. 10.