French Montana attends the Billboard Music Awards in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- French Montana was hospitalized Thursday after experiencing cardiac issues.

People reported that police responded to a medical call at Montana's home in Calabasas, Calif., shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

E! News said Montana, 35, was experiencing an elevated heart rate, stomach pains and nausea. The rapper, born Karim Kharbouch, was transported via ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital.

Sources said Montana was awake and alert, and underwent treatment Thursday. He was expected to be released from the hospital the same day.

TMZ said police were initially called to Montana's home for a possible robbery. The deputies found Montana to be acting abnormally and recommended he get treatment.

Sources said Montana has been traveling over the past couple weeks and could have been exposed to contaminated food.

Montana is expected to release his third studio album, Montana, this month. The album includes the single "Writing on the Wall" featuring Post Malone, Cardi B and Rvssian, and the song "Twisted" featuring Juicy J, ASAP Rocky and Logic.