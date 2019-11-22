Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The 47th annual American Music Awards are set to take place live on Sunday from Los Angeles.
Post Malone leads all artists with seven AMA nominations including Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for his song "Sunflower" also featuring Swae Lee.
Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande follow close behind, earning nominations for Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video. Swift will also be honored with the Artist of the Decade award.
How to watch
Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. EDT on Twitter. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. EDT.
Where: The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles
Network: ABC
Online, live: Live broadcasts of ABC can be live streamed through the ABC app which is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and through iOS and Android devices.
Host: Ciara
Musical performances: Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Kesha featuring Big Freedia, The Jonas Brothers, Christina Aguilera with A Great Big World, Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT and Green Day.
Presenters: Carole King, Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks, Chadwick Boseman, Kane Brown, Misty Copeland, River Cuomo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan + Shay, Jenna Dewan, David Dobrik, Michael Ealy, Maddie Hasson, Maya Hawke, Jameela Jamil, Jharrel Jerome, Taran Killam, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Katherine Langford, Dan Levy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Cobie Smulders, Pete Wentz and Constance Wu.
Top Nominees
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Drake
Post Malone
New Artist of the Year
Lizzo
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Luke Combs
Ella Mai
Collaboration of the Year
"Old Town Road" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Sunflower" Post Malone and Swae Lee
"Shallow" Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
"Senorita" Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
"Happier" Marshmello and Bastille
Tour of the Year
Ariana Grande
Pink
Favorite Music Video
"Bad Guy" Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" Ariana Grande
"You Need to Calm Down" Taylor Swift
"Without Me" Halsey
"Old Town Road" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes