Billie Eilish will be performing live at the American Music Awards on Sunday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift is set to receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the American Music Awards on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Ciara will be hosting the American Music Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The 47th annual American Music Awards are set to take place live on Sunday from Los Angeles.

Post Malone leads all artists with seven AMA nominations including Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for his song "Sunflower" also featuring Swae Lee.

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande follow close behind, earning nominations for Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video. Swift will also be honored with the Artist of the Decade award.

How to watch

Time: Red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. EDT on Twitter. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. EDT.

Where: The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

Network: ABC

Online, live: Live broadcasts of ABC can be live streamed through the ABC app which is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and through iOS and Android devices.

Host: Ciara

Musical performances: Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Kesha featuring Big Freedia, The Jonas Brothers, Christina Aguilera with A Great Big World, Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT and Green Day.

Presenters: Carole King, Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks, Chadwick Boseman, Kane Brown, Misty Copeland, River Cuomo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan + Shay, Jenna Dewan, David Dobrik, Michael Ealy, Maddie Hasson, Maya Hawke, Jameela Jamil, Jharrel Jerome, Taran Killam, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Katherine Langford, Dan Levy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Cobie Smulders, Pete Wentz and Constance Wu.

Top Nominees

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Drake

Post Malone

Halsey

New Artist of the Year

Lizzo

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Luke Combs

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the Year

"Old Town Road" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Sunflower" Post Malone and Swae Lee

"Shallow" Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"Senorita" Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

"Happier" Marshmello and Bastille

Tour of the Year

Ariana Grande

BTS

Elton John

Pink

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video

"Bad Guy" Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" Ariana Grande

"You Need to Calm Down" Taylor Swift

"Without Me" Halsey

"Old Town Road" Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes