Selena Gomez announces new album to release in January 2020

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez announced Thursday that she will release her next album early next year.

In a trailer shared to YouTube, Gomez announced the still-untitled record -- currently referred to as "SG2" -- will be released Jan. 10.

The video featured excerpts from Instagram livestreams of Gomez working on the new record as well as snippets of two recently released songs -- "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" -- that will appear on the new album.

Gomez also teased that the final title and tracklist will be "coming soon."

Fans will be able to pre-order the new album beginning Thursday on digital music services as well as retailers such as Target, which will have a special version of the album with additional tracks.