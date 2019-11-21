Chris Martin of Coldplay performs in concert at the Stade de France near Paris on July 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced the band will not be touring in support of their new alum Everyday Life, citing how tours impact the environment.

"We're taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial," Martin told BBC News on Thursday.

Coldplay will instead be holding two concerts in Jordan starting Friday with the shows being made available on YouTube.

The band last toured in 2016 and 2017 in support of their album A Head Full of Dreams.

"Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally," Martin said. "We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral."

Martin also expressed wanting to have concerts that have no single use plastic and is mainly solar powered.

Everyday Life will include the singles "Daddy" and "Orphans."

Coldplay released on Wednesday an animated music video for "Daddy" that used 2D animation and puppets.