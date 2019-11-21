Camila Cabello to bring 'Romance' tour to U.K., Europe

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello is bringing her Romance tour to the U.K. and Europe in 2020.

The 22-year-old singer announced the U.K., Ireland and Europe leg of her tour in a tweet Thursday.

Cabello will kick off the U.K. portion of the tour June 1 in Birmingham, England, and perform through July 1 in Madrid, Spain. Tickets go on sale Nov. 29.

"EUROPE!!!!! #TheRomanceTour," Cabello wrote. "public onsale begins Friday, November 29."

Cabello announced North American dates for the tour earlier this month. The tour will begin with a trio of shows May 26 in Oslo, Norway, May 28 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and May 30 in Berlin, Germany.

The Romance tour is in support of Cabello's forthcoming album of the same name, which is scheduled for release Dec. 6. The album includes the singles "Señorita," "Liar," "Shameless," "Cry for Me," "Easy" and "Living Proof."

Cabello will appear in country music star Kacey Musgraves' Amazon holiday special, A Very Kacey Christmas, which premieres Nov. 29.

Here's the list of U.K., Ireland and Europe dates for the Romance tour:

May 26 - Oslo, Norway, at Spektrum

May 28 - Copenhagen, Denmark, at Royal Arena

May 30 - Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes Benz Arena

June 1 - Birmingham, England, at Resorts World Arena

June 2 - Leeds, England, at First Direct Arena

June 4 - Manchester, England, at Manchester Arena

June 8 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

June 9 - Glasgow, Scotland, at The SSE Hydro

June 11 - London, England, at The O2

June 14 - Antwerp, Belgium, at Sportpaleis

June 15 - Amsterdam, Holland, at Ziggo Dome

June 17 - Paris, France, at Accorhotels Arena

June 18 - Cologne, Germany, at Laxness Arena

June 23 - Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion

June 24 - Milan, Italy, at Forum

June 30 - Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi

July 1 - Madrid, Spain, at Wizink Center