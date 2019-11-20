Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Cardi B is sharing her hopes and dreams for her daughter, Kulture Kiari.

The 27-year-old rapper discussed Kulture, her 16-month-old daughter with Offset, during a Vogue 73 Questions interview published Tuesday.

Cardi B said she hopes to teach Kulture to become an independent and confident woman.

"Don't worry what people say. And to dream big and follow it," she said. "I wish for her to be a successful businesswoman, an independent woman, confident woman."

Cardi B said the biggest lesson she's learned from motherhood is that "you're never ready on time." She also said people underestimate how hard parenthood is.

"The most underrated part of motherhood is that this is hard. People think that it's easy, but it's hard. We deserve more Mother's Day," the star said.

"The most challenging part of being a mother, like I said, you're never on time," she added.

Cardi B also explained why she once apologized for wanting to be pregnant again.

"My fans, they want they tour. I feel like there's so many things in the world that they want, and they won't be able to done if I'm pregnant," she said.

Cardi B said she's become a "different person" since welcoming Kulture in July 2018. She shared a sample of a new song in honor of Kulture's first birthday in July.

Cardi B said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October that she planned to wear matching costumes with Kulture for Halloween.

"I'm going to dress up as Moana because my baby's dressing up as Moana," she said. "So I'm trying to go trick-or-treating for me because she can't eat candies. That's the fun thing about being a mom."

Cardi B last released the single "Yes" with Fat Joe and Anuel AA in September. In the Vogue interview, she described her forthcoming new album as "spicy" and "controversial."