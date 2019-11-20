Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Rock band The Black Keys, Smashing Pumpkins and The Strokes will headline the 2020 Shaky Knees Festival.

Organizers announced a full lineup Wednesday on Twitter for the music festival, which will take place May 1-3 at Central Park in Atlanta.

The Black Keys will perform its headlining set May 1, with Smashing Pumpkins to perform May 2 and The Strokes to perform May 3.

"Here it is your 2020 #ShakyKnees Lineup! Grab your 3-Day tickets at 12pm ET today," the post reads.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Portugal. The Man, Joan Jett & the Black Hearts, Of Monsters and Men, Liam Gallagher, Angels & Airwaves, Brittany Howard, Royal Blood, Phoebe Bridgers and Stereolab are among the other acts set to perform.

Three-day passes are on sale now and range from $195 for general three-day admission to $1,600 for the platinum three-day package.

The Black Keys released Let's Rock, its first new album in five years, in June, and will bring its accompanying tour to a close Sunday in Vancouver, B.C. The duo, made up of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, denied they hate each other on CBS This Morning in June.

Smashing Pumpkins, meanwhile, released the album Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. in November 2018. The Strokes last released the EP Future Present Past in 2016.