My Chemical Romance release first band photo ahead of reunion show

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- My Chemical Romance has released on Instagram the first photo of the band together since announcing that they would be reforming for a reunion concert.
The black-and-white photo, posted Sunday, features members Gerard and Mikey Way, Frank Iero and Ray Toro sitting down together in front of their instruments.
The band will be holding their first concert in seven years on Dec. 20 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Tickets, which went on sale on Nov. 1, sold out in minutes.
The band will also be performing in Australia, New Zealand and Japan in early 2020.
Since the band's reunion announcement on Oct. 31, streams and sales of their catalog have soared, with their 2006 album The Black Parade returning to the Billboard 200 in Saturday's charts.
My Chemical Romance disbanded in 2013. Their last album, Danger Days: The Live of the Fabulous Killjoys, was released in 2010.