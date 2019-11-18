Kanye West announces opera show, 'Nebuchadnezzar'

Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval office with President Donald Trump on October 2018. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West (L) and his wife. Kim Kardashian. West will be holding his first-ever opera at the Hollywood Bowl. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Kanye West is set to hold his first opera show titled Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday.

West released on Twitter golden artwork of the opera's program by Nick Knight which features the titular Nebuchadnezzar, a king of Babylon who appears in the Bible.

The opera will be directed by Vanessa Beecroft and will feature music by West's Sunday Service performers and Peter Colins & Infinities Song.

Tickets go on sale Monday at noon.

JUST ANNOUNCED: A @kanyewest opera: Sunday, November 24th #atthebowl. Tickets go on sale Monday at noon. https://t.co/Wxld43XcbG— Hollywood Bowl (@HollywoodBowl) November 17, 2019

West's announcement of the opera comes after the rapper made an appearance at televangelist Joel Osteen's church in Houston on Sunday.

The 42-year-old released in October a new gospel-themed album titled Jesus Is King.

The project became the No. 1 album in the United States with his music video for single "Follow God" previously reaching No. 1 on YouTube.