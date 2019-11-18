Golden Child releases album, 'Wannabe' music video

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Golden Child is back with new music.

The K-pop group released its debut studio album, Re-boot, and a music video for the single "Wannabe" on Monday.

The "Wannabe" video shows Golden Child members Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan and Bomin perform slick dance numbers in matching outfits.

Golden Child promoted Re-boot at a showcase Monday in Seoul.

Re-boot features "Wannabe" and 11 other tracks, "Re-boot," "Lately," "Compass," "No Matter What," "A Song for Me," "Spring Again," "She's My Girl," "Our Heaven," "Fantasia," "Don't Run Away" and "Go Together."

Golden Child last released the EP Wish in October 2018. The boy band debuted as a group in 2017 and is known for the singles "DamnDaDi," "It's U," "Let Me" and "Genie."