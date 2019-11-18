Christina Aguilera, Post Malone to perform at American Music Awards

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Christina Aguilera and Post Malone will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced in a press release Monday that Aguilera will take the stage with A Great Big World, while Malone will perform with Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and Watt, at the awards show Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 2019 ceremony will mark the TV debut of "Fall On Me," a new song from Aguilera and A Great Big World. Aguilera and A Great Big World previously performed their song "Say Something" at the 2013 awards show.

A Great Big World teased "Fall On Me" in a tweet Monday.

"We are so excited to announce our newest collaboration #FallOnMe with @xtina! The song will be out this Friday + we'll be performing it live on the @AMAs this Sunday!!! Cannot wait for you to hear it," the post reads.

We are so excited to announce our newest collaboration #FallOnMe with @xtina! The song will be out this Friday + we'll be performing it live on the @AMAs this Sunday!!! Cannot wait for you to hear it https://t.co/N77r3NNpo9 pic.twitter.com/YmcYtyKYW9— A Great Big World (@AGreatBigWorld) November 18, 2019

The 2019 ceremony will also mark the TV debut of Malone, Osbourne, Scott and Watt's collaboration, "Take What You Want," released in October.

This is want we want! @PostMalone ft. @OzzyOsbourne, @trvisXX and @thisiswatt are taking the #AMAs stage for the world TV premiere of their single LIVE this Sunday, November 24th at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/BTrZYDlg2K— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 18, 2019

DCP and ABC also announced that rock band Green Day will perform. The group will perform "Basket Case," in honor of the 25th anniversary of their album Dookie, and the new song "Father of All."

The new additions join previously announced performers Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Kesha and Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain. Singer Ciara will host the awards show, which airs live on ABC.

Aguilera released her eighth studio album, Liberation, in June 2018. Malone released his third album, Hollywood's Bleeding, in September, which features his collaboration with Osbourne, Scott and Watt.