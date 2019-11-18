Chris Brown, Lizzo win big at 2019 BET Soul Train Awards

Lizzo won multiple awards at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Chris Brown won big at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards for his song "No Guidance" featuring Drake.

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Chris Brown and Lizzo won big at 2019 BET Soul Train Awards, dominating the event's major categories.

Brown took home a leading three awards for his song "No Guidance" featuring Drake including Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance and Best Collaboration Performance.

Lizzo won Album/Mixtape of the Year for Cuz I Love You and Video of the Year for her song "Juice."

The 2019 BET Soul Train Awards took place on Sunday from the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas. Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold served as hosts.

Summer Walker won Best New Artist, Cardi B won the Rhythm & Bars Award for her song "Money," H.E.R. won Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Khalid won Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Beyonce won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award for "Brown Skin Girl, Trevor Jackson won the Soul Train Certified Award and Kirk Franklin won Best Gospel/Inspirational Award.