Donny and Marie Osmond perform final show of 11-year Las Vegas residency

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Brother-sister entertainers Donny and Marie Osmond ended their 11-year residency in Las Vegas this weekend.
"In the world of theater, a lamp is always placed on stage after a performance. The ghost light serves to dimly illuminate the stage so that it's never completely dark. The curtain came down on the final DonnyandMarie performance in Vegas tonight, but our ghost light continues to glow at @flamingovegas. (The flamingo is only appropriate, right? That's a wrap, everybody! VivaLasVegas," Donny, 61, captioned an Instagram photo of a lamp on an empty stage on Saturday.
On hand at the show were three fellow hosts from The Talk on CBS: Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba,
Marie, 60, shared on Twitter a photo of her with her 61-year-old brother on stage for their final performance at the Flamingo Las Vegas hotel and casino.
"Last show tonight @FlamingoVegas Thank you for 11 great years... Good Night Everyone!" she tweeted, along with a kissy face emoji.
People.com said Donny and Marie both fought back tears throughout the show.
"I'm going to miss you. I love you," Marie told her brother.
"I'm going to miss you, too," he said.
"I'll see you at Christmas," Marie teased.
The concert ended with the pair hugging.