Donny and Marie Osmond perform final show of 11-year Las Vegas residency

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Brother-sister entertainers Donny and Marie Osmond ended their 11-year residency in Las Vegas this weekend.

"In the world of theater, a lamp is always placed on stage after a performance. The ghost light serves to dimly illuminate the stage so that it's never completely dark. ⁣⁣The curtain came down on the final DonnyandMarie performance in Vegas tonight, but our ghost light continues to glow at @flamingovegas. (The flamingo is only appropriate, right? ⁣⁣That's a wrap, everybody! VivaLasVegas," Donny, 61, captioned an Instagram photo of a lamp on an empty stage on Saturday.

On hand at the show were three fellow hosts from The Talk on CBS: Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba,

Marie, 60, shared on Twitter a photo of her with her 61-year-old brother on stage for their final performance at the Flamingo Las Vegas hotel and casino.

"Last show tonight ⁦@FlamingoVegas⁩ Thank you for 11 great years... Good Night Everyone!" she tweeted, along with a kissy face emoji.

People.com said Donny and Marie both fought back tears throughout the show.

"I'm going to miss you. I love you," Marie told her brother.

"I'm going to miss you, too," he said.

"I'll see you at Christmas," Marie teased.

The concert ended with the pair hugging.