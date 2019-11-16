Country music star Miranda Lambert arrives for the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kanye West's Jesus is King, followed by YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Al YoungBoy 2 at No. 3, Miranda Lambert's Wildcard at No. 4 and Summer Walker's Over It at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are DaBaby's Kirk at No. 6, Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 7, Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 8, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 9 and Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 10.