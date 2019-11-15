Marilyn Manson to join Ozzy Osbourne on North American tour

Marilyn Manson (R) attends the Los Angeles premiere of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ozzy Osbourne (L) and Sharon Osbourne attend a press conference in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ozzy Osbourne has tapped Marilyn Manson for his rescheduled "No More Tours II" tour in 2020. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Marilyn Manson will join Ozzy Osbourne on the British singer's upcoming North American tour.

Osbourne, 70, confirmed Thursday on Twitter that Manson, 50, will perform during his rescheduled No More Tours II tour in 2020.

"When Ozzy relaunches his 'NO MORE TOURS 2' in 2020, he'll be joined by special guest @MarilynManson for the North American shows," the post reads.

The North American leg now begins May 27 in Atlanta, Ga., and ends July 31 in Las Vegas, Nev.

"Marilyn is killer live," Osbourne said in a press release.

"I've toured with Ozzy many times," Manson added. "I'm honored to do it again. This is one not to miss."

Osbourne had postponed his No More Tours II tour in the spring due to illness and injury. He shared the rescheduled dates for his U.K. and Europe shows earlier this week.

Osbourne's wife, television personality Sharon Osbourne, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October that Osbourne's health was improving.

"He's getting a lot better, but it's been a very, very hard road," Sharon Osbourne said. "He's gonna pick up the dates that we had to [postpone]."

Here's the full list of dates for the North American leg of the No More Tours II tour:

May 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

May 29 - Sunrise, Fla., at BB&T Center

May 31 - Tampa, Fla., at Midflorida Credit Union

June 2 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

June 4 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

June 6 - Hershey, Pa., at Hershey Park Stadium

June 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at KeyBank Pavilion

June 13 - Bangor, Maine, at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

June 16 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

June 18 - Hamilton, Ontario, at First Ontario Centre

June 20 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

June 22 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden Arena

June 24 - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 26 - Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center

June 28 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

July 1 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Amer. Family Ins. Amp-Summerfest

July 3 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

July 7 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

July 9 - Vancouver, B.C., at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 11 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

July 15 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

July 17 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

July 23 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 25 - San Francisco, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

July 29 - San Diego, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31 - Las Vegas, Calif., at MGM Grand Garden Arena