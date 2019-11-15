Marilyn Manson to join Ozzy Osbourne on North American tour

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Marilyn Manson will join Ozzy Osbourne on the British singer's upcoming North American tour.
Osbourne, 70, confirmed Thursday on Twitter that Manson, 50, will perform during his rescheduled No More Tours II tour in 2020.
"When Ozzy relaunches his 'NO MORE TOURS 2' in 2020, he'll be joined by special guest @MarilynManson for the North American shows," the post reads.
The North American leg now begins May 27 in Atlanta, Ga., and ends July 31 in Las Vegas, Nev.
"Marilyn is killer live," Osbourne said in a press release.
"I've toured with Ozzy many times," Manson added. "I'm honored to do it again. This is one not to miss."
Osbourne had postponed his No More Tours II tour in the spring due to illness and injury. He shared the rescheduled dates for his U.K. and Europe shows earlier this week.
Osbourne's wife, television personality Sharon Osbourne, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October that Osbourne's health was improving.
"He's getting a lot better, but it's been a very, very hard road," Sharon Osbourne said. "He's gonna pick up the dates that we had to [postpone]."
Here's the full list of dates for the North American leg of the No More Tours II tour:
May 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
May 29 - Sunrise, Fla., at BB&T Center
May 31 - Tampa, Fla., at Midflorida Credit Union
June 2 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
June 4 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
June 6 - Hershey, Pa., at Hershey Park Stadium
June 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at KeyBank Pavilion
June 13 - Bangor, Maine, at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
June 16 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre
June 18 - Hamilton, Ontario, at First Ontario Centre
June 20 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
June 22 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden Arena
June 24 - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
June 26 - Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center
June 28 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
July 1 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Amer. Family Ins. Amp-Summerfest
July 3 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
July 7 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place
July 9 - Vancouver, B.C., at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 11 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome
July 15 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
July 17 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
July 23 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 25 - San Francisco, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 27 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl
July 29 - San Diego, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 31 - Las Vegas, Calif., at MGM Grand Garden Arena