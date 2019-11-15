Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Jojo Siwa is extending her Nickelodeon's Jojo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. tour.

The 16-year-old singer, dancer and YouTube personality announced in a press release Friday that she's adding 50 dates in 2020 to the tour.

Siwa will kick off a new North American leg March 11 in Colorado Springs, Colo. She will perform at Nickelodeon SlimeFest, Madison Square Garden in New York and other venues before concluding June 6 in North Little Rock, Ark.

Pre-sale for Siwa's fans, known as Siwanatorz, begins Monday at 12 p.m. local time. American Express cardholders will have access to pre-sale beginning Tuesday, with tickets available to the general public Nov. 22.

Siwa's Jojo's D.R.E.A.M. Concert television special will air Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon. The special features live performances from the D.R.E.A.M. tour, fan interviews and candid moments with Siwa.

Siwa came to fame on the Lifetime series Dance Moms. She has since launched a successful YouTube channel and released the EPs D.R.E.A.M. The Music and Celebrate. Her singles include "Boomerang," "Only Getting Better" and "Bop!"

Here's the full list of new dates for Siwa's Jojo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. tour:

March 11 - Colorado Springs, Colo., at The Broadmoor World Arena

March 13 - Lubbock, Texas, at United Supermarkets Arena

March 14 - Las Cruces, N.M., at Pan American Center

March 15 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

March 17 - Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank Arena

March 21 - Inglewood, Calif., at Nickelodeon's SlimeFest (The Forum)

March 22 - Inglewood, Calif., at Nickelodeon's SlimeFest (The Forum)

March 24 - Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center

March 25 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

March 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 28 - Boise, Idaho, at ExtraMile Arena

March 29 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

March 31 - Yakima, Wash., at Yakima Valley SunDome

April 3 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

April 5 - Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

April 6 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SaskTel Centre

April 8 - Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Bell MTS Place

April 10 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Ralph Englestad Arena

April 11 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Center

April 14 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena

April 15 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center

April 17 - Moline, Ill., at TaxSlayer Center

April 18 - Springfield, Mo., at JQH Arena

April 19 - Champaign, Ill., at State Farm Center

April 21 - Madison, Wisc., at Kohl Center

April 23 - Ft. Wayne, Ind., at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 25 - Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center

April 26 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

April 27 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 30 - Hamilton, Ontario, at FirstOntario Centre

May 1 - Ottawa, Ontario, at Canadian Tire Centre

May 3 - Syracuse, N.Y., at The Oncenter War Memorial Arena

May 5 - Portland, Maine, at Cross Insurance Arena

May 6 - Manchester, N.H., at SNHU Arena

May 8 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

May 9 - Trenton, N.J., at CURE Insurance Arena

May 12 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

May 15 - Hershey, Pa., at Giant Center

May 16 - Norfolk, Va., at Chartway Arena

May 17 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

May 19 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

May 20 - Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arenea

May 22 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

May 23- Miami, Fla., at AmericanAirlines Arena

May 27 - Estero, Fla., at Hertz Arena

May 28 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 29 - Pensacola, Fla., at Pensacola Bay Center

May 31 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

June 2 - New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center

June 3 - Bossier City, La., at CenturyLink Center

June 5 - Oklahoma City, Oka., at Chesapeake Energy Arena

June 6 - North Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena