Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Jojo Siwa is extending her Nickelodeon's Jojo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. tour.
The 16-year-old singer, dancer and YouTube personality announced in a press release Friday that she's adding 50 dates in 2020 to the tour.
Siwa will kick off a new North American leg March 11 in Colorado Springs, Colo. She will perform at Nickelodeon SlimeFest, Madison Square Garden in New York and other venues before concluding June 6 in North Little Rock, Ark.
Pre-sale for Siwa's fans, known as Siwanatorz, begins Monday at 12 p.m. local time. American Express cardholders will have access to pre-sale beginning Tuesday, with tickets available to the general public Nov. 22.
Siwa's Jojo's D.R.E.A.M. Concert television special will air Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon. The special features live performances from the D.R.E.A.M. tour, fan interviews and candid moments with Siwa.
Siwa came to fame on the Lifetime series Dance Moms. She has since launched a successful YouTube channel and released the EPs D.R.E.A.M. The Music and Celebrate. Her singles include "Boomerang," "Only Getting Better" and "Bop!"
Here's the full list of new dates for Siwa's Jojo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. tour:
March 11 - Colorado Springs, Colo., at The Broadmoor World Arena
March 13 - Lubbock, Texas, at United Supermarkets Arena
March 14 - Las Cruces, N.M., at Pan American Center
March 15 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena
March 17 - Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank Arena
March 21 - Inglewood, Calif., at Nickelodeon's SlimeFest (The Forum)
March 22 - Inglewood, Calif., at Nickelodeon's SlimeFest (The Forum)
March 24 - Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center
March 25 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
March 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 28 - Boise, Idaho, at ExtraMile Arena
March 29 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena
March 31 - Yakima, Wash., at Yakima Valley SunDome
April 3 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place
April 5 - Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome
April 6 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at SaskTel Centre
April 8 - Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Bell MTS Place
April 10 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Ralph Englestad Arena
April 11 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Target Center
April 14 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena
April 15 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center
April 17 - Moline, Ill., at TaxSlayer Center
April 18 - Springfield, Mo., at JQH Arena
April 19 - Champaign, Ill., at State Farm Center
April 21 - Madison, Wisc., at Kohl Center
April 23 - Ft. Wayne, Ind., at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
April 25 - Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center
April 26 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena
April 27 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
April 30 - Hamilton, Ontario, at FirstOntario Centre
May 1 - Ottawa, Ontario, at Canadian Tire Centre
May 3 - Syracuse, N.Y., at The Oncenter War Memorial Arena
May 5 - Portland, Maine, at Cross Insurance Arena
May 6 - Manchester, N.H., at SNHU Arena
May 8 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
May 9 - Trenton, N.J., at CURE Insurance Arena
May 12 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
May 15 - Hershey, Pa., at Giant Center
May 16 - Norfolk, Va., at Chartway Arena
May 17 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
May 19 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
May 20 - Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arenea
May 22 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
May 23- Miami, Fla., at AmericanAirlines Arena
May 27 - Estero, Fla., at Hertz Arena
May 28 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 29 - Pensacola, Fla., at Pensacola Bay Center
May 31 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
June 2 - New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center
June 3 - Bossier City, La., at CenturyLink Center
June 5 - Oklahoma City, Oka., at Chesapeake Energy Arena
June 6 - North Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena