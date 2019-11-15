Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello released on Friday a new song from her upcoming second studio album Romance titled "Living Proof."

The singer released the track onto YouTube and music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, Soundcloud and Tidal.

"Tell me something, but say it with your hands slow/ When you touch me, paint me like a Van Gogh/ I wanna study every inch of you/ 'Til you trust me to make the angels come through," Cabello sings.

Romance, Cabello's first album since 2018's Camila, is set for release on Dec. 6.

The 22-year-old is set to embark on a North American tour that will begin on July 29 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and end on Sept. 26 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Cabello is also scheduled to perform at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24.