CIX shares dark 'Hello, Strange Place' story film

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band CIX has released a full video for "Hello, Strange Place."

The K-pop group released an edited story film for the project Friday after sharing the individual clips this week.

"Hello, Strange Place" features five "episodes": "Butterfly Effect," "Bystander," "Self Slaughter," "Abrupt Absence" and "Broken Family." CIX explores bullying, violence, isolation and death in the film.

Fans have had mixed reactions to the episodes, with some praising CIX for tackling uncomfortable societal issues.

"cix's story films are very graphic and dark and i truly applaud them for talking about things like these but i must say, i really wasn't expecting this," one person tweeted after the release of "Abrupt Absence" this week.

"Hello, Strange Place" precedes the release of CIX's EP Hello Chapter 2: Hello, Strange Place, out Tuesday. The mini album is a followup to Hello Chapter 1: Hello, Stranger, released in July.

CIX debuted as a group in July. The group is known for the singles "Movie Star" and "Numb."