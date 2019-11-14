Taylor Swift teases new 'Cats' song 'Beautiful Ghosts'

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift teased on Twitter Thursday a new song she performs from the upcoming Cats movie titled "Beautiful Ghosts."

Swift uploaded a snippet of the song and announced that it will be released on Friday at midnight.

"Follow me home, if you dare to," the pop star sings in the teaser. "Beautiful Ghosts" is written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Swift.

Cats is an adaptation of Webber's Broadway musical of the same name which is based on author T.S. Eliot's book Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. It is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 20.

Swift will be portraying Bombalurina in the film alongside Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Francesca Hayward as Victoria, Idris Elba as Macavity, Ian McKellen as Gus, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, James Corden as Bustopher Jones and Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger.

Swift released on Wednesday a remix of "Lover" featuring Sam Mendes along with a lyric video.