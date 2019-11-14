Mamamoo releases new album, 'Hip' music video

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released their second studio album, Reality in Black, and an energetic music video for the single "Hip" on Thursday.

The "Hip" video has a bold red and black color scheme. The video shows Mamamoo members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa perform dance numbers, sing on stage and fight in a boxing ring.

"Hip," co-written by Hwasa, encourages fans to embrace themselves for who they are.

"I love you, whatever you say / Respect you, whatever you do," the group sings.

Mamamoo released its debut studio album, Melting, in 2016. The group most recently released the Korean EP White Wind in March and the Japanese album 4colors in August.

Reality in Black is Mamamoo's seventh release to have a color-themed title. In addition to White Wind, the group previously released the EPs Pink Funky, Purple, Yellow Flower, Red Moon, Blue;s.