Latin Grammys 2019: Bad Bunny early winner, host Ricky Martin performs

Musician Rosalia arrives on the red carpet for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hosts, left to right, Roselyn Sanchez, Ricky Martin, and Paz Vega onstage during the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bad Bunny accepts the award for Best Urban Album at the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards kicked off on Thursday with a number of performances paying homage to some of the industry's biggest legends.

Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega served as hosts, with the ceremony taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Anitta took to the stage alongside Olga Tanon and Milly Quezada to perform a merengue version of "La Vida es un Carnaval."

Carlos Rivera, Reik and Leonel Garcia then appeared to sing Juan Gabriel's "Querida." Prince Royce, Natalia Jimenez and Calibre 50 joined forces to pay tribute to the late Joan Sebastian and perform "Secreto de Amor."

Martin pulled double duty and performed Soda Stereo's "Musica Ligera" in honor of the late Gustavo Cerati alongside Draco Rosa, Fito Paez and Beto Cuevas.

Bad Bunny won the award for Best Urban Music Album for X 100Pre while Rosalia won Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album for El Mal Querer.

Camila Cabello and Alejandro Sanz's "Mi Persona Favorita" won Best Pop Song.