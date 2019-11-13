Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Harry Styles is going on tour in 2020.

The 25-year-old British singer shared plans Wednesday on Twitter to promote his sophomore album, Fine Line, with a new tour of the U.K., Europe and North America.

Jenny Lewis will open for Styles in the U.S. and Canada. King Princess will join the tour in Europe, while Koffee will perform with Styles in Mexico.

The Love tour kicks off April 15 in Birmingham, England, with Styles to begin the North American leg June 26 in Philadelphia, Pa. Tickets go on sale Nov. 22, with pre-sale available beginning Nov. 18.

LOVE ON TOUR 2020. American Express and UK/Ireland Store Presales begin Monday, November 18. Public onsales begin Friday, November 22.https://t.co/TeYOVTjP56 pic.twitter.com/uGAkGVFfls— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 13, 2019

Styles plans to announce additional dates for South America "soon." He will also share dates for Asia and Australia in 2020.

Styles announced a release date for Fine Line, his second solo album, last week. The album includes the single "Lights Up," which Styles released a music video for in October.

Styles came to fame with the boy band One Direction, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since December 2015. He will host and perform on Saturday Night Live on Saturday.

Here's the full list of dates for the North American leg of the Love tour:

June 26 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

June 28 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

July 7 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

July 8 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

July 10 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

July 12 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Cohegan Sun Arena

July 14 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

July 15 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

July 19 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

July 21 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

July 24 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center

July 28 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

July 29 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

Aug. 1 -- Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

Aug. 3 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Aug. 6 -- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at BB&T Center

Aug. 10 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Aug. 11 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center

Aug. 13 -- Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines CEnter

Aug. 15 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

Aug. 18 -- Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Aug. 21 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Aug. 25 -- San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center

Aug. 27 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

Aug. 29 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

Aug. 30 -- San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena

Sept. 2 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

Sept. 3 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

Sept. 5 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at MGM Grand Garden Arena