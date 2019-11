Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs win big at the CMAs

Blake Shelton accepts the award for Single of the Year for the song "God's Country." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Luke Combs accepts the award for Male Vocalist of the Year.

Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for Female Vocalist of the Year.

Singer Garth Brooks won the top prize -- Entertainer of the Year -- at the CMA Awards ceremony in Nashville on Wednesday.

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks won the top prize of Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards show in Nashville on Wednesday.

Kacey Musgraves was named Female Vocalist of the Year and Maren Morris' Girl earned the Album of the Year honor.

Luke Combs took home the statuettes for Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Beautiful Crazy."

Old Dominion was voted Vocal Group of the Year and Dan + Shay won the Vocal Duo of the Year accolade.

The Musical Event of the Year award went to "Old Town Road (Remix)" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Blake Shelton won the Single of the Year prize for his song "God's Country" and Ashley McBryde was deemed New Artist of the Year.

Hosts Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton, along with about a dozen other female artists, opened the ABC broadcast with a medley of country hits.