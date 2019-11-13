Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers to headline Boston Calling in May

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Rock bands Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline Boston Calling in 2020.

Boston Calling Events, LLC announced Wednesday on Twitter that the Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform at the music festival over Memorial Day weekend in May.

"Giving you the first look at how your 2020 Memorial Day Weekend is shaping up. Announcing two of our headlines with 60+ more to be announced in January," the post reads.

The 2020 festival will take place May 22-24 at Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Mass. Limited pre-sale three-day passes go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

Organizers have yet to announce a third headliner. The 2020 lineup will feature over 60 performers.

"Boston is such a great city for rock music, and we are so proud to bring some of the most important rock artists of all time to Boston Calling next Memorial Day Weekend," Boston Calling Events, LLC co-founder and CEO Brian Appel said in a statement.

"We have worked for years to bring the Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers to the festival, and this year everything lined up perfectly," he added. "We couldn't be happier, and will complement them with an incredibly diverse lineup of artists throughout the festival weekend."

2020 marks the Foo Fighters' 25th anniversary as a band. The group last released the EP 00020225 in October.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers released its 11th studio album, The Getaway, in June 2016, and is working on a new album.