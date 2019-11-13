Camila Cabello to release new album 'Romance' in December

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello will release a new album in December.
The 22-year-old singer shared plans Wednesday on Twitter for her sophomore album, Romance, and an accompanying North American tour.
Cabello will release Romance on Dec. 6. The album will be preceded by a new single, "Living Proof," scheduled for release Friday, the same day pre-orders for the album begin.
Cabello released her debut album, Camila, in January 2018. She reflected on the personal process of creating Romance in her post on Twitter.
"I wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had," the star wrote. "I've never lived as much life as I did while writing this album. It was messy and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget. It was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in. It was mine... and now it's yours. I hope you love it as much as I've loved living it."
Romance includes Cabello's previously released singles "Señorita" featuring Sean Mendes, "Shameless," "Liar," "Cry for Me" and "Easy."
Cabello kicks off the Romance tour July 29 in Vancouver, B.C., and will bring the venture to a close Sept. 26 in Miami, Fla. She is dating fellow singer Shawn Mendes, who appears on Taylor Swift's remix of "Lover," released Wednesday.
Here's the full list of dates for the Romance tour:
July 29 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
July 31 -- Everett, Wash., at Angel of the Winds Arena
Aug. 1 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Aug. 4 -- Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
Aug. 5 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
Aug. 7 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Staples Center
Aug. 11 -- San Diego, Calif., at Pechanga Arena San Diego
Aug. 12 -- Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena
Aug. 14 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Aug. 16 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
Aug. 18 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
Aug. 19 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Aug. 21 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center
Sept. 4 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 5 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 8 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 9 -- Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena
Sept. 11 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Sept. 12 -- Laval, Quebec, at Place Bell
Sept. 15 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 16 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Sept. 18 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Sept. 22 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 23 -- Duluth, Ga., at Infinite Energy Arena
Sept. 25 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
Sept. 26 -- Miami, Fla., at AmericanAirlines Arena