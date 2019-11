Blake Shelton, Ashley McBryde are early CMA Awards winners

Singer Ashley McBryde, winner of the award for New Female Artist of the Year, appears backstage at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards held in Las Vegas on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Recording artist Blake Shelton won the Single of the Year CMA Award on Wednesday for "God's Country." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton won the Single of the Year prize for his song "God's Country" at the Country Music Association Awards show in Nashville on Wednesday.

Ashley McBryde was named New Artist of the Year and the Song of the Year honor went to Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III and Robert Williford for "Beautiful Crazy."

Host Carrie Underwood and about a dozen other female artists, including Reba McEntire, Tanya Tucker, Jennifer Nettles and Dolly Parton opened the ABC broadcast with a medley of country hits.