Carrie Underwood arrives for the 2019 CMT Music Awards on June 5. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Garth Brooks appears backstage during the sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Randy Travis was celebrated by Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood at the ASCAP Country Music Awards. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Randy Travis was honored by Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood at the 57th annual ASCAP Country Music Awards where he received the ASCAP Founders Award.

The ASCAP Country Music Awards, held by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, pays tribute to songwriters.

Brooks performed Travis' "Forever and Ever, Amen" while Underwood took the stage to perform the music legend's track "Promises."

"I swear to you, it is 100 percent my belief, this man saved country music singlehandedly and brought it back to traditional country music. I've gotta tell you, I would not be standing here if it were not for Randy Travis," Brooks said.

"Thank you ASCAP, @carrieunderwood, @garthbrooks and @IMPaulWilliams for a special night," Travis said on Twitter alongside photos from the event.

Travis, 60, suffered from a near-fatal stroke in 2013. The singer, who needed to learn how to walk again, still struggles with speaking.

The ASCAP Country Music Awards also featured Ashley Gorley winning Songwriter of the Year, Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion winning Songwriter - Artists of the Year, "One Number Away" written by Steven Battey winning Song of the Year, Brothers Osborne being presented with the Vanguard Award and Hillary Lindsey being honored with the Global Impact Award.