Mamamoo shares new 'Hip' music video teaser

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a teaser Tuesday of their video for the single "Hip."

The clip shows Mamamoo members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa perform dance routines to the energetic song. The teaser ends with the group giving peace signs.

Mamamoo had released a first teaser for the "Hip" video Sunday.

"Hip" appears on Mamamoo's forthcoming second studio album, Reality in Black. The group will release the album and the full "Hip" music video on Thursday.

Mamamoo had announced Reality in Black with a teaser featuring the words "Bless Life and Carry Knowledge," or "BLACK," earlier this month.

Mamamoo often picks titles inspired by colors. The group has released the EPs Pink Funky, Purple, Yellow Flower, Red Moon, Blue;s and White Wind. White Wind was released in March and includes the single "gogobebe."

Mamamoo released its debut studio album, Melting, in 2016. The group last released the Japanese album 4colors in August.