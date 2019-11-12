Bob Weir and Wolf Bros to kick off tour in February

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros are going on tour in 2020.

Weir, 72, who performs with Don Was and Jay Lane as the Wolf Bros, shared plans for a new spring tour Tuesday on Twitter.

The tour kicks off Feb. 28 in Miami, Fla., and ends March 28 in Portland, Maine. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale to begin Thursday at 10 a.m. Fans can register for pre-sale tickets Tuesday through 10 p.m. ET.

"Bob Weir and Wolf Bros are hitting the road again for a new string of tour dates coming up and kicking off February 28!" the post reads.

Weir is a founding member of the Grateful Dead, which disbanded in 1995 following Jerry Garcia's death. As the Wolf Bros, Weir, Was and Lane perform Grateful Dead songs and more.

"This is more fun than a frog in a glass of milk," Weir said in a statement. "Don is all over his upright, and Jay needs to somehow be kept in line at times, but it's all falling together nicely."

Weir released his third solo album, Blue Mountain, in 2016. He also performs with Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti as Dead & Company.

Here is the full list of dates for the Bob Weir and Wolf Bros tour:

Feb. 28 - Miami, Fla., at Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

Feb. 29 - Orlando, Fla., at Bob Carr Theater

March 1 - St. Petersburg, Fla., at Jannus Live

March 3 - Durham, N.C., at Durham Performing Arts Center

March 4 - Asheville, N.C., at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 6 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Tennessee Theatre

March 7 - Nashville, Tenn., at Ryman Auditorium

March 8 - Louisville, Ky., at Palace Theatre

March 10 - Minneapolis, Minn., at The Fillmore

March 11 - Chicago, Ill., at Chicago Theatre

March 12 - Chicago, Ill., at Chicago Theatre

March 14 - Kansas City, Mo., at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

March 15 - Omaha, Neb., at Orpheum Theater

March 17 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Hoyt Sherman Place Theater

March 18 - St. Louis, Mo., at Stifel Theatre

March 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Roxian Theatre

March 21 - Columbus, Ohio, at Palace Theatre

March 23 - Albany, N.Y., at Palace Theatre

March 24 - Syracuse, N.Y., at Landmark Theatre

March 25 - Burlington, Vt., at Flynn Theatre

March 27 - Portland, Maine, at State Theatre

March 28 - Portland, Maine, at State Theatre