Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Rock band Weezer is back with a new music video.

The group released a video Monday for the song "California Snow" starring Adam DeVine.

"California Snow" is Weezer's song for the film Spell. The movie stars Barak Hardley as an illustrator who travels the Icelandic countryside after his fiancée's death and is drawn into a supernatural world.

The "California Snow" video shows DeVine play therapist to Hardley. DeVine uses questionable methods, including dancing around his office and playing the bongos.

Spell is the feature directorial debut of Brendan Walter, who has collaborated with Weezer on previous music videos. The film features a cameo from Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo.

Spell opens in select theaters Friday and debuts Nov. 19 on video on demand.

Weezer will release its 14th studio album, Van Weezer, in May 2020. The album includes the single "The End of the Game," which the band released in September.

DeVine is known for co-creating and starring in the Comedy Central series Workaholics. He also played Andy on Modern Family and Bumper in the Pitch Perfect movies.